Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Very Light Rain Possible In Isolated Places | Manasi Kamble/FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies on Sunday, with the possibility of one or two spells of very light rain in the city and its suburbs. According to the weather forecast, the city may witness one or two spells of light rain in the afternoon and evening, with some areas likely to receive moderate showers.

Cloudy skies, light rain forecast

According to the latest updates, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to remain partly cloudy during the day, with the possibility of isolated spells of rain and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy sky and possibility of one or two spells of very light rain in City and Suburbs.#WeatherUpdate #MumbaiWeatherupdate#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/buWxje0HZj — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 27, 2026

A high tide of 4.35 metres is expected at 11:59 am on September 27. Another high tide of 4.51 metres is forecast at 12:38 am on September 28.

The city is expected to witness a low tide of 0.48 metres at 6:09 pm on Sunday. The next low tide, measuring 1.02 metres, is expected at 6:20 am on September 28.

No major rain activity recorded

Mumbai has recorded no major rain-related activity in recent weeks. According to civic data, the city received no rainfall during the 24-hour period from 8 am on September 26 to 8 am on September 27.

Air quality turns moderate

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality has slipped into the ‘Moderate’ category after remaining largely in the ‘Good’ range in recent months. According to the latest data, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 58 on Sunday morning.

Under the standard AQI classification, an AQI reading between 0 and 50 is considered ‘Good’, while 51 to 100 falls under the ‘Moderate’ category. Readings between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, 201 to 300 as ‘Unhealthy’, and readings above 300 are categorised as ‘Severe’.