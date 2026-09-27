Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Monsoon Ends In Four Days; State Records 95.4% Rainfall, Indore Division Still Lags

Madhya Pradesh July 21, 2026, Weather Update: Uneven Monsoon Leaves Nine MP Districts Rain-Deficient Despite Surplus Rainfall in Indore, Dewas | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has received around 35.6 inches of rainfall so far this monsoon, which is 95.4% of the seasonal average. With only four days left in the monsoon season, the state is likely to fall short of the normal rainfall mark in several districts.

The normal rainfall range is considered to be between 96% and 104% of the average seasonal rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 25 districts have already received 100% or more of their seasonal rainfall. However, most other districts are still below their full rainfall quota.

The Indore division is among the worst-affected regions in terms of rainfall deficit. With the monsoon season ending on September 30, the chances of widespread heavy rain are now low. As a result, around half of the districts in the state may not complete their seasonal rainfall quota this year.

Seven districts are close to the normal rainfall mark, with rainfall between 90% and 99% of the seasonal average.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:40 am | IMD Bhopal

25 districts complete rainfall quota

The 25 districts that have received 100% or more of their seasonal rainfall include Bhopal, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khargone, Katni, Mandla, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Datia, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar, Agar-Malwa, Bhind, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Satna, Mauganj, Shahdol, Umaria and Anuppur.

Meanwhile, districts with 90% to 99% rainfall include Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Dindori, Ashoknagar, Damoh, Mandsaur and Morena.

Mauganj, Satna and Umaria have recorded the highest rainfall in the state, with around 50 inches each. In comparison, Alirajpur in the Indore division has received less than 20 inches of rainfall so far.

Monsoon season ends on September 30

According to the IMD, the monsoon season begins on June 1 and continues until September 30. Rainfall during this period is counted as monsoon rainfall.

Rain may continue in some parts of the state in October, but such rainfall is not counted in the seasonal monsoon figures. With only four days left in the official monsoon season, the possibility of a major improvement in the rainfall figures is limited.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Several dams filled after September rain

Heavy rain in September also improved water levels in several major dams across Madhya Pradesh.

In Bhopal, the water level in the Upper Lake reached its full tank level, following which the gates of the Bhadbhada and Kaliyasot dams were opened.

Several other reservoirs, including Bargi, Bansagar and Gopikrishna, have also reached high water levels.

Water storage has crossed 90% in several major dams, including Indira Sagar, Gandhi Sagar, Bansagar, Barna, Kolar, Mahan, Rajghat, Bargi, Omkareshwar, Jauhila and Kundalia.

The gates of the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur were opened on Saturday following the rise in the water level.