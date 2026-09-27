Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Words In Deeds, Tides Of Time, Show Of Strength & More |

Words in deeds

A former chief minister renders his words into deeds. He cares little about what his party or any leader may feel about his actions. The former minister has announced that he will undertake a Yatra. Party leaders have opposed his Yatra. They have distanced themselves from the event, calling it his personal programme. His close aides advised him to cancel the event. But he has geared up for it. He has begun to stroll daily to attune himself to his proposed long promenade. His rivals feel once the former chief minister begins the Yatra, he will hog the media headlines. Before the 2018 assembly elections, the leader undertook a religious Yatra. Now, he again plans to set out on a religious and political Yatra. People in the corridors of power have set an eye on how many people remain with him during his Yatra.

Tides of time

Strange are the ways in which the wheel of time turns. The personal assistant to a BJP MP has become the party’s state in charge. The BJP’s new in-charge was the PA to an MP from the Vindhya region. During his tenure as MP’s PA, he had plunged into politics and paid attention to his home state. Because of his dedication, the party began to count him as one of the important leaders in his home state. The party formed a government in his home state after a long time. After the formation of the government, the wheel of fortune turned, and he became the chief minister of the state. He could not stick to the position for a long time. But now, the party has appointed him in charge of the state as part of its national team. On the other hand, the Member of Parliament, whose PA he used to be, remains in the same position. He has been an MP from the constituency for 22 years. The MP is, however, happy, as he thinks his influence in state politics will grow because of the party’s new in-charge.

New team

The BJP has set up a new media team. After the party’s MP media cell in charge received an assignment for the national media team, the BJP began to search for a man to take over the command. The party mulled over the names of the old and new faces for the media cell. They have handed over the responsibility to a new face. The way his selection took place remained interesting. Some leaders of the party, working for the media cell in the state, said at different places that one of them should get its command. They had been moving from one place to another for a month, lobbying for the top position of the party’s state media cell. They also used their clout to get the position. Those who hold responsibility as part of the central team also supported them. Finally, one of them got the responsibility. Even after the party issued the orders appointing the media cell head, they moved together, showing harmony among themselves.

Supporting hubby

A woman politician and former legislator has begun to target a union minister from the Gwalior belt. Earlier, she appreciated his leadership quality. But now, she does not spare any opportunity to take him to task. She says the union minister will face the public ire in the next general elections, not very far from now. She started spewing fire against the union minister after the police registered an FIR against her husband, a retired IPS officer. She thinks the union minister was responsible for it. The police accused her husband of becoming an IPS officer with the help of a fake caste certificate. Soon after the FIR, she began to tear into the Union Minister. She often posts the union minister’s old videos criticising the BJP on social media. The videos belong to the period when the union stayed in the Congress camp. Political rivalry remains a temporary affair. The woman politician may one day speak in favour of the union minister as the latter used to do for the Congress.

Show of strength

A congress leader has again shown his strength on his birthday. His supporters from across the state gathered at his house. His supporters from his area of influence flocked to the state capital to greet him. The leaders of the community the politician comes from remained visible at his residence. Now, the Congress has begun to search for the significance behind the show of strength. The Congress leader wants to get back his lost ground in the party. He aspires for an important position either in the MPCC or in the AICC. Once the party leaders considered him a contender for the post of MPCC president. In this situation, the leader has begun to travel to different parts of the state to create an atmosphere in his favour. He aims to bolster his faction in the party and appear strong before the next assembly elections.

Copy-paste diddles

A Congress leader dashed off a letter to the head of state. Instead of the content of the letter, an oversight of its writer harvested unexpected chuckles from netizens. Soon after the Congress leader fired the letter, the partymen shared it on social media. But the letter vanished from social media. As a result, the party leaders began to search for the reasons for its sudden disappearance. Since many people had already sifted through the letter, they remained in shock when it ceased to exist in its original form. But the laughs multiplied after the letter suddenly returned with a few changes. The original letter contained the repetition of a paragraph at the end, just a copy-paste work. Ergo, some wise men detected the error in the letter and removed it from social media. They, however, reposted it. The first letter left a question: whether they scribbled it or wrote it. Anyway, the copy-paste act left people sniggering.