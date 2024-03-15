Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies; Temperatures Likely To Remain Around 25°C | File

Mumbai: The city of Mumbai woke up to clear skies and mild breezes on Friday morning, accompanied by improved air quality in various areas. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted sunny weather for both the city and its suburbs throughout the morning.

Today's Temperature Update

Today's minimum temperature in Mumbai has been recorded at 25°C, with a maximum expected temperature of 29°C. The temperature is likely to remain around 25°C throughout the day. The wind is blowing at a speed of 7.92 km/h, with gusts reaching 9.23 km/h at 314 degrees. The sun rose at approximately 06:48 AM and is expected to set around 06:47 PM.

Forecast For The Upcoming Week

Looking ahead at the weekly weather forecast for Mumbai, temperatures are anticipated to reach 23°C on on Saturday and 24°C on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, in the upcoming week.

AQI For Today

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 in the city currently stands at 85, falling within the Satisfactory category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), an AQI for PM10 between zero and 50 is considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, categorised as 'moderate'.

Mumbai is set to experience pleasant weather conditions with clear skies, mild temperatures and improved air quality today. Citizens can enjoy the day with cautionary measures in place for moderate AQI levels. With the forecast indicating stable weather patterns for the weekend ahead, individuals could plan their activities accordingly while staying mindful of the changing atmospheric conditions.