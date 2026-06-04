Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up Sunny Skies With Temperature At 31°C; Rains Likely In Evening In City & MMR |

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies on Thursday morning, with the temperature recording at 31 degrees Celsius. This came a day after Mumbai and several suburban areas witnessed brief pre-monsoon showers that brought traffic to a standstill, especially on the Western Express Highway and flooding at the Andheri Subway.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are expected to witness partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain and gusty winds. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C and 24°C, respectively. Light to moderate rainfall is also expected on June 5 and 6 in Mumbai and Thane.

According to an AccuWeather report, Navi Mumbai is likely to experience occasional rain this afternoon, followed by brief evening and nighttime showers. However, temperatures are expected to remain warm.

Maharashtra Rains

The weather bureau has also predicted rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra today and has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) at isolated places.

The districts under the alert include Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Nagpur.

AQI Remains in Good Range

Meanwhile, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the good category at 32 as of 9:30 a.m. Mulgaon Station 2 recorded the cleanest air quality in the city, with an AQI of 5, while Sindhi Society in Chembur East recorded a moderate AQI of 77. It was followed by Bandra West Station 1 with an AQI of 53 and Hanuman Nagar with 52.

Apart from these locations, most other parts of Mumbai recorded good air quality, with AQI levels ranging between 17 and 48. The overall air quality in Thane and Navi Mumbai also remained in the good category, recording AQI levels of 27 and 28, respectively.

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