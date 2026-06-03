Mumbai: Rohit Pawar Questions Mumbai's Monsoon Preparedness, Says Heavier Rain Would Have Worsened Flooding | IANS

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed waterlogging at several locations following light rainfall, prompting criticism from NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar, who alleged that corruption and incomplete civic works were responsible for the situation.

Speaking to IANS on the waterlogging issue in Mumbai, Pawar claimed that contracts had been awarded and funds had been withdrawn, but the work remained unfinished. According to him, this has resulted in blockages at several places across the city even during relatively light rainfall.

Pawar alleged that despite expenditure on various projects, the expected work was not completed, leading to recurring problems whenever the city receives rain. He stated that the current situation reflects the failure of the authorities to carry out the required infrastructure work.

Commenting further on the condition of the city, Pawar said that had Mumbai received heavy rainfall instead of the light showers it experienced, the situation could have been far worse. He remarked that people might have been forced to move around in boats, similar to how people travel in Venice, causing major inconvenience to residents.

The NCP-SP leader also targeted the administration currently in power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), accusing it of being involved in large-scale corruption. He alleged that promises were made regarding development and infrastructure improvements, but claimed that Mumbai's condition today is worse than it was earlier.

Pawar further stated that the state of the city raises serious questions about the implementation of civic works. He alleged that the situation appears to have been allowed to develop deliberately and questioned the effectiveness of the authorities responsible for managing Mumbai's infrastructure and monsoon preparedness.

His remarks came on the same day that Mumbai witnessed rainfall in the morning, which led to waterlogging at the Andheri Subway and resulted in its closure for nearly 45 minutes. The incident once again brought the city's monsoon preparedness under scrutiny as commuters faced inconvenience due to the disruption.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been undertaking several monsoon preparedness measures over the summer months. These include desilting and cleaning major nullahs, clearing accumulated garbage, and carrying out road concretisation works across various parts of the city ahead of the monsoon season.

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