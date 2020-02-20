Mumbai Weather Update: City to get some relief from hot weather; temperature drops to 34°C

After witnessing season's hottest day at 38.1°C on Monday, the maximum temperature saw a slight drop to 34°C on Thursday.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast's the maximum temperature will be 34°C, with a minimum temperature of 20°C as per the Santacruz observatory on Thursday. The IMD has also predicted a relative humidity of 79%. Ghatkopar was the hottest on Wednesday, at 38.5°C, followed by Borivli, at 37.9°C on Wednesday. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 269 (very poor) on Wednesday morning.
According to weathermen at Skymet Weather, the weather of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra will remain dry. Humid winds will increase moisture over the region and will raise the minimum temperatures.
On Monday, The maximum temperature at Santacruz was 38.1°C, 7.1°C above normal, while Colaba recorded 34.5°C, 4.9°C above normal. It is the highest temperature so far this year, this season. However, the minimum temperature on Monday was close to normal, at 21.6° C and 19.8° C while relative humidity was 91% and 76% at Colaba and Santacruz respectively.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)