Mumbai Weather Update: City to get some relief from hot weather; temperature drops to 34°C

After witnessing season's hottest day at 38.1°C on Monday, the maximum temperature saw a slight drop to 34°C on Thursday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast's the maximum temperature will be 34°C, with a minimum temperature of 20°C as per the Santacruz observatory on Thursday. The IMD has also predicted a relative humidity of 79%. Ghatkopar was the hottest on Wednesday, at 38.5°C, followed by Borivli, at 37.9°C on Wednesday. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 269 (very poor) on Wednesday morning.