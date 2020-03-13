Mumbai Weather Update: City to get relief from heat as maximum temperature drops to 29.9°C

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 29.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 19.6°C giving Mumbaikars a slight relief from the heat.
The IMD, on the other hand, in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 21.5°C. Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 70% in Santacruz and 76% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 91 (Satisfactory) on Friday morning.
Mumbai on Friday morning witnessed a drop in temperature. The IMD's Santacruz observatory reported 17.6°C on Friday morning. KS Hosalikar, the deputy director general, western region tweeted, "Very chill morning hrs in Mumbai today with Santacruz AWS reported 17.6 Deg C at 5.30 am of today morning 13 March. Min Temperature is yet to be reported. Please watch for updates."
He further said that "Watch for early morning temperature of Mumbai & around for tomorrow, 13 Mar, please. Min temp are likely to be as low as 18 Deg C & in some pockets further. Max temp could be around < 30 °C tomorrow. North Madhya Mah also likely to see a further drop in Tmin. Take care of health."
Earlier, on Thursday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 30.5°C and the minimum temperature was 21.3°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 30.4°C and the minimum was 22.2°C.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)