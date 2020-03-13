Mumbai Weather Update: City to get relief from heat as maximum temperature drops to 29.9°C

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 29.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 19.6°C giving Mumbaikars a slight relief from the heat.

The IMD, on the other hand, in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 21.5°C. Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 70% in Santacruz and 76% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 91 (Satisfactory) on Friday morning.

Mumbai on Friday morning witnessed a drop in temperature. The IMD's Santacruz observatory reported 17.6°C on Friday morning. KS Hosalikar, the deputy director general, western region tweeted, "Very chill morning hrs in Mumbai today with Santacruz AWS reported 17.6 Deg C at 5.30 am of today morning 13 March. Min Temperature is yet to be reported. Please watch for updates."