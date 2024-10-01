Mumbai Weather Update: Rise In Temperatures Expected; City To Experience Poor Air Quality Levels

Mumbai temperatures rise and air quality deteriorates | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

The weather in Mumbai shows a temperature of 32 °C, with a predicted fall in temperatures up to 26.99 °C and 33 °C as the minimum and maximum temperatures for the day, respectively, on October 1, Tuesday. The humidity rises to the level of 75%, while the wind blows at a speed of 75 km/h. Today, the sun was seen rising at 06:29 AM and will be setting at 06:27 PM.

Today's Air Quality

As the city experiences monsoon withdrawals, the air quality has immencely fallen. Mumbai's air quality is currently classified as 'Poor' with an AQI of 167.0.

Tomorrow's Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Mumbai on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, anticipates temperatures ranging from 27.89 °C to 29.36 °C. Humidity levels are expected to reach 79% tomorrow.

The forecast for today predicts cloudy skies. Please plan your day according to the temperature and forecasted weather, as well as apply sunscreen and carry umbrellas for just-in-case situations. Have fun in the sun and remember to wear your sunglasses while you bask-in-the warm weather.

🗓️ १ ऑक्टोबर २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात सकाळी आकाश अंशत: ढगाळ राहून दुपारनंतर आकाश निरभ्र राहिल. तसेच हलका ते रिमझिम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती -

सकाळी ११:२० वाजता - ४.०४ मीटर



ओहोटी-

सायंकाळी ०५:२० वाजता -१.०९मीटर



🌊 भरती -

रात्री ११:३७ वाजता… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 1, 2024

How Does The Week Look Ahead?

The clouds are beginning to shift towards the north due to the monsoon withdrawal in Maharashtra. As a result of these weather conditions, there has been a rise in humidity levels and poor air quality, with minimal chance of light showers.

This also means it is time to welcome Autumn and with them comes clear and beautiful blue skies!