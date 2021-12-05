e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 10:53 AM IST

Mumbai weather update: City gets respite from rains; IMD predicts partly cloudy sky for today

In the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am Saturday, both IMD Colaba observatory recorded 0 mm rain.
FPJ Web Desk
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday in its 24-hour forecast for Mumbai predicted partly cloudy sky.

According to weathermen, the dry weather is owing to the cyclonic circulation over the north-east Arabian Sea off the south Gujarat-north Konkan coasts.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall in the month of December, as unseasonal showers returned after a brief hiatus.

In the 24-hour period ending 8:00 am, on Thursday, Mumbai, its eastern and western suburbs recorded 83.69 mm, 79.83 mm and 73.26mm of rain respectively.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 10:53 AM IST
