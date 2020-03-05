Mumbai Weather Update: City gets marginal relief from hot weather; temperature drops to 30.5°C

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 30.7°C and the minimum temperature was 21.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 30.8°C and the minimum was 21.6°C.

The IMD earlier his week had predicted that Northwest India may receive rainfall between Thursday and Saturday as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region from Wednesday night. But there has been no such occurrence in Mumbai so far this year.

Due to the western disturbance, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are seen receiving heavy rainfall Thursday and Saturday, the weather agency said. Isolated areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Balistan may also receive heavy rainfall from Thursday and Friday, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to get rainfall on Friday, IMD said.