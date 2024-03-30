Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Cloudy Skies; Mercury To Dip Marginally In Coming Days | ANI

Mumbai: The city awoke to another day characterized by partially cloudy skies and a lingering haze on Saturday, continuing the trend observed over the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) projected that these partly cloudy conditions would persist both in the city and its suburban areas throughout the morning and the remainder of the day.

Today's Temperature Update

Temperature-wise, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 25°C today, with the mercury expected to climb to a maximum of 35°C. Anticipate a steady temperature hovering around 29°C. Winds are maintaining a consistent speed of 7.4 km/h, blowing from the north-easterly direction. The sun rose in the city's skyline at 06:34 AM and is scheduled to set around 06:52 PM.

Weather Forecast For Coming Days

Looking ahead, Mumbai's weekly weather forecast indicates a dip in temperatures, with Sunday expected to reach 24°C, followed by further cooling next week, hitting 22°C on both Monday and Tuesday. Subsequently, a slight increase in temperatures is projected from Wednesday through Friday.

AQI For Today

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai presently stands at 108, categorizing it as Moderate. SAFAR-India recommends AQI values ranging from zero to 50 as 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate'.