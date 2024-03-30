 Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Cloudy Skies; Mercury To Dip Marginally In Coming Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Cloudy Skies; Mercury To Dip Marginally In Coming Days

Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Cloudy Skies; Mercury To Dip Marginally In Coming Days

Temperature-wise, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 25°C today, with the mercury expected to climb to a maximum of 35°C. Anticipate a steady temperature hovering around 29°C.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Cloudy Skies; Mercury To Dip Marginally In Coming Days | ANI

Mumbai: The city awoke to another day characterized by partially cloudy skies and a lingering haze on Saturday, continuing the trend observed over the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) projected that these partly cloudy conditions would persist both in the city and its suburban areas throughout the morning and the remainder of the day.

Today's Temperature Update

Temperature-wise, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 25°C today, with the mercury expected to climb to a maximum of 35°C. Anticipate a steady temperature hovering around 29°C. Winds are maintaining a consistent speed of 7.4 km/h, blowing from the north-easterly direction. The sun rose in the city's skyline at 06:34 AM and is scheduled to set around 06:52 PM.

Weather Forecast For Coming Days

Looking ahead, Mumbai's weekly weather forecast indicates a dip in temperatures, with Sunday expected to reach 24°C, followed by further cooling next week, hitting 22°C on both Monday and Tuesday. Subsequently, a slight increase in temperatures is projected from Wednesday through Friday.

Read Also
Mumbai This Weekend: From Lil Flea Market To Concert Nights, Mumbai Is Ready To Experience The...
article-image

AQI For Today

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai presently stands at 108, categorizing it as Moderate. SAFAR-India recommends AQI values ranging from zero to 50 as 'good', while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. However, caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital Starts Foetal Surgery Department

Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital Starts Foetal Surgery Department

Navi Mumbai Crime: Trio Held For Stabbing Waiter Outside Vashi Hotel

Navi Mumbai Crime: Trio Held For Stabbing Waiter Outside Vashi Hotel

FPJ Cyber Secure: Senior Railway Officer Loses ₹40 L After Falling Prey To Online Stock Market...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Senior Railway Officer Loses ₹40 L After Falling Prey To Online Stock Market...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Cloudy Skies; Mercury To Dip Marginally In Coming Days

Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Cloudy Skies; Mercury To Dip Marginally In Coming Days

Maharashtra: 'Kaun Banega CM' Amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024?; Eknath Shinde To Resign & Make Way...

Maharashtra: 'Kaun Banega CM' Amid Lok Sabha Elections 2024?; Eknath Shinde To Resign & Make Way...