Mumbai weather update: At 19.8 degrees Celsius, city continues to witness winter chills

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the year 2020 was the eight warmest since 1901 but it was "substantially lower" than the highest warming observed in 2016.

The IMD said the past two decades -- 2001-2010 and 2011-2020 -- were also the warmest decades on record with anomalies of 0.23 degree Celsius and 0.34 degree Celsius respectively, indicating the overall rising temperature.

Twelve out of the 15 warmest years since 1901 were during the past 15 years -- between 2006 and 2020, according to IMD data. The country's averaged annual mean temperature during 1901-2020 showed an increasing trend of 0.62 degree C/100 years with significant increasing trend in maximum temperature (0.99 degree C/100 years) and relatively lower increasing trend (0.24 degree C/100 years) in minimum temperature.

"During the year (2020), annual mean land surface air temperature averaged over the country was 0.29 degree Celsius above normal (based on the data of 1981-2010). The year 2020 was the eighth warmest year on record since nation-wide records commenced in 1901," the IMD said in a statement on Climate of India during 2020. "However, this is substantially lower than the highest warming observed over India during 2016 (plus 0.71 degree Celsius)," it said.

(Inputs from PTI)