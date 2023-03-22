Mumbai Weather: Unseasonal rains to continue till March 23; AQI 'satisfactory' | File

For parts of Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on Wednesday and Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain.

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday morning after a sweltering Monday and scorching weekend. The unseasonal showers helped improve the city's air quality to moderate.

The IMD attributed westerly winds and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea as the reason behind the spell.

The heavy downpour on Tuesday brought the temperature to 22 degrees Celsius and the humidity to 94%.

On Wednesday, the city's temperature was 25 degrees Celsius and the humidity was 80%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city and suburbs will see generally clear sky with light rain on Wednesday and the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 32 degrees Selsius and 22 degrees Selsius respectively.

Air quality Index

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 77 as of 9 am on Tuesday, putting it in the 'satisfactory' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 77 and 73 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 104 AQI · Moderate

Worli: 72 AQI · Satisfactory

Sion: 84 AQI · Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 51 AQI · Satisfactory

Bhandup: 53 AQI · Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 92 AQI · Satisfactory