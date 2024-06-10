Mumbai Weather: Several Parts Of City Witness Waterlogging As Heavy Rains Lash City; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: Several parts of the city were waterlogged by heavy rainfall of over 100 mm on Sunday night. As per information received from the BMC's disaster management cell, around 57 trees and their branches fell due to gusty winds. However, the intensity of the rainfall will reduce from Tuesday onwards, said an official from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The monsoon reached Mumbai on June 9, two days before its expected arrival date. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad for Tuesday, indicating thunderstorms with accompanied lighting, heavy rainfall and gusty winds at isolated places. The rain activity will be moderate from June 12-16.

Meanwhile, on Sunday some parts of the city received very heavy rainfall in a few hours, resulting in water logging. As per BMC's data, Worli recorded 158 mm rainfall, Dadar 142 mm, Vikhroli 158 mm, Powai 145 mm, Ghatkopar 114 mm.

The first showers tested the monsoon preparations of the BMC because of several incidents of water logging in low-lying areas at Dadar T.T. Hindu colony. Hindmata, Lalbaug, Worli, Parel, Sewree, Wadala, Vikhroli Tagore Nagar, Sakinaka, Mulund, Bhandup, Vidyavihar, Dahisar check naka, Bandra West, Vile Parle, Malad area. Andheri subway was shut down for traffic during the night due to waterlogging, causing inconvenience for commuters. However, the intensity of rainfall reduced at night itself.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Plunged Into Darkness During First Rain

The civic officials were on the field to monitor the situation and drain the rainwater accumulated in some of the low-lying areas due to the heavy rains. "Since the water receded quickly, the situation was under control," said a civic official. However, the heavy rains have also claimed 17 trees and branches in the city area, while 27 in the western and 7 in the eastern suburbs. Fortunately, no one was reported to be injured.