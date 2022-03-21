Mumbai weather: Partly cloudy skies as temperatures begin to fall

In a relief amid the soaring mercury levels in Mumbai, temperatures are starting to fall in the city.

On Monday morning, IMD's Colaba observatory in Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 23.5°C, with a relative humidity of 95%. Meanwhile, the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 23°C, with a relative humidity of 74%.

As per reports from Vagaries of the Weather, weather conditions are expected to be partly cloudy in Mumbai even as the day temperatures fall to reasonable levels. Meanwhile, interior Konkan and Thane district are likely to be warmer, especially tomorrow and the day after, due to the hot northerly breeze.

"Will be partly cloudy. But humid and sweaty even as the day temperatures fall to reasonable levels...Around 34°/35°C. Interior konkan and #Thane district likely to be hotter, especially on 22nd and 23rd March due to hot northerly breeze," the tweet read.

21 March,

Min temp

Colaba 23.5, Rel Hum 95%

Santacruz 23, Rel Humidity 74%

Nashik 20.5, Kolhapur 21.9

Parbhani 24.6

MWR 18.6, Pune 21.1

ढगाळ वातावरण राज्यात ...latest satellite obs at 9 am. pic.twitter.com/M0kehfEcTw — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to experience heavy rain and strong winds on Monday as depression over the Bay of Bengal approaches towards North, said India Meteorological Department Scientist R K Janamani.

The weather system is expected to intensify first into a deep depression and later into a cyclonic storm on Monday.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:37 AM IST