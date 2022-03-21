Mumbai: Powai Police book man for trying to immolate himself

The Powai police have booked a 35-year-old man on the charges of attempt to commit suicide after he tried to immolate himself on early hours on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused Yogesh Walavi's wife left him and started staying with her parents since January over continues fights with them. On Saturday night Walavi went to her in-laws house in Aarey Road and started asking her wife to return to him however that led to an argument. The argument escalated when Walavi allegedly poured kerosene on himself and set himself on fire.

The in-laws rushed for his rescue and fire was doused, Walavi survived with injuries to his stomach and fled from the spot. Following the incident, the family members alerted the police who then registered anoffence of attemptto commit suicide against Walavi on his wife's complaint.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:03 AM IST