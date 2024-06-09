Mumbai Weather: 'Monsoon Has Arrived,' Says India Meteorological Department

Representative Image | File

The monsoon arrived in the city on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced. There is a forecast for cloudy skies and heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

The city woke up on Sunday to the first spell of monsoon rain. The IMD said that the southwest monsoon made its date with the city two days ahead of schedule. The weather bureau had earlier predicted the monsoon’s arrival by June 11. The IMD has issued a yellow alert indicating that there will be light to moderate spells of rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar districts until Tuesday.

The IMD’s Santacruz observatory in the suburbs recorded 20 mm of rainfall on Sunday, while the Colaba station in the city recorded 9 mm of rain on Sunday morning. Maximum temperatures recorded at Santacruz was 29 degree Celcius, with 92% humidity.

Between 8.00 am on June 8 and 8.00 am on June 9, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) automatic weather systems (AWS recorded 17.99 mm of rain in the western suburbs, 7.44 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 3.92 mm in the city. The BMC had forecast partly cloudy skies with possible thundershowers, and moderate to heavy rainfall towards Sunday evening.

The monsoon reached the Kerala coast on May 30 and it usually takes 10 days to complete its journey to Mumbai.