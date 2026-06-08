Mumbai Weather Update, June 8: City Sizzles At 33°C; Partly Sunny To Light Rains Likely Today; AQI Remains Good At 25

Mumbai Weather, June 8: City Sizzles At 33°C; Partly Sunny To Light Rains Likely Today; AQI Remains Good At 25 |

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to partly cloudy skies but warm weather on Monday morning, with the temperature recorded at 33 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am. Currently, full-fledged monsoon has not begun in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), apart from a few spells of rain. Similarly, weather conditions are likely to remain warm today as well. The city's air quality continued to remain in the 'good' category during the morning hours.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely in Mumbai and Thane till June 11. However, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist. Not just this, an alert for the condition has been issued in Palghar. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

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Mumbai AQI Today

According to the air quality monitoring platform aqi.in, Mumbai's overall air quality was recorded in the 'good' category, with an AQI of 25. The best air quality was recorded at Asb Field, Gamdevi Station 1, RBI Quarters Station 1, Walkeshwar, Sathathharatha Nagar, all recording an AQI of 17. The worst air quality was recorded at Sion Station 2 with an AQI of 70.

Delayed Rains Raises Water Crisis In Mumbai

The water stock in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai has now dropped to 1,96,141 million litres (ML), or 13.55 per cent of total capacity, amid the delayed monsoon season. According to the BMC's latest data dated June 6, the full supply level (FSL) of water has reached 14,47,363 ML. Shockingly, the useful water stock in the Upper Vaitarna lake has fallen to zero. To ensure an adequate water supply until August 19, the BMC has been enforcing a 10 per cent water cut since May 15. However, concerns continue to mount as the monsoon is yet to arrive in Mumbai.

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