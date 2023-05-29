Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts party cloudy sky until Tuesday; AQI continues to be good

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts party cloudy sky until Tuesday; AQI good at 38 | File

Mumbai would see party cloudy skies for the next 48 hours with no major hope for rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said in its weather report on Sunday. Since the last few days, the city has been witnessing a pleasant weather in comparison to the earlier days of the month which were sunny and humid.

On Monday, May 29, Mumbai recorded a temperature of 29.2oC and humidity of 79% in the morning hours of the day. However, the forecast noted that the maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35oC. & 28oC respectively until Tuesday.

Mumbai AQI

Due to cloudy sky and drizzles in the city recently, Mumbai breathed 'good' quality air post May 25. Since the last 3-4 days, the city recorded AQI below 50 which made it appear in the 'good' category, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Malad: 39

Kandivali: 54

Borivali: 55

Deonar: 59

Colaba: 121