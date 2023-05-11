Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts clear sky and sunny weather till May 14; AQI moderate at 115

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts 'clear sky' and sunny weather till May 14 | File

The summer days in early May were enjoyed with pleasant weather and cloudy sky with light rain showers in Mumbai and its suburbs. However, the sunny weather is back to give Mumbaikars and people residing in most parts of Maharashtra a sweaty summer experience as the IMD as predicted in its weather forecast that the city is likely to witness clear sky and bright sun till May 14, Sunday.

Mumbai's temperature on Monday was 31°C while the humidity was 72%.

The weather agency hinted at a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 Degree Celsius over Maharashtra region during next 3 days and no large change thereafter. Konkan region is likely to witness hot and humid condition between May 11 to 13.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 115.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Borivali: 96 Satisfactory

Andheri: 75 Satisfactory

Powai: 99 Satisfactory

Colaba: 86 Satisfactory

Kurla: 128 Moderate

Deonar: 199 Moderate

Vile Parle: 228 Poor

