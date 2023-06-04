Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts city to witness cloudy sky with possibility of rain; AQI satisfactory at 52

Mumbai Weather & AQI | Unsplash

Mumbaikars who probably ended their summer holidays and were eagerly waiting to enjoy rains might experience them in the coming days of June. The city is likely to see party cloudy skies for the next 48 hours, i.e. until Tuesday, with possibility of light rainfall either during nights or morning hours.

Days after clear sky with sunny and humid weather, the IMD predicted Mumbai to get a major relief from hot conditions.

On Sunday, people in Mumbai woke up to a temperature of 31.8oC with humidity at 73%. Meanwhile, the weather report for the next two days of the month suggested the maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 34oC & 28oC respectively.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 52. Mumbai breathed 'good' quality air on Saturday, however, the AQI on Sunday dropped down to satisfactory mark.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

BKC: 52

Malad: 70

Borivali: 82

Colaba: 131