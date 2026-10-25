Mumbai Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City And Surrounding Districts, Warns Of Hot And Humid Conditions

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a for Mumbai and its surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad, warning of hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets. The yellow alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday.
A yellow alert requires authorities to “be updated” about an evolving weather situation.
Clear skies predicted
The IMD has forecast in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.
Most districts in Maharashtra are expected to see dry weather through the week, the IMD said.
On Saturday, however, at isolated places in south Konkan, Goa and south-central Maharashtra.
Monsoon deficit
Maharashtra recorded a below-normal monsoon this year, with an from June to September. The state received 804.4 mm of rain, as against the average of 994.5 mm.