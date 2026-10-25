 Mumbai Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City And Surrounding Districts, Warns Of Hot And Humid Conditions
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Mumbai Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City And Surrounding Districts, Warns Of Hot And Humid Conditions

The IMD has forecast clear skies in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Neerad PandharipandeUpdated: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
Mumbai Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For City And Surrounding Districts, Warns Of Hot And Humid Conditions
The IMD has predicted hot and humid conditions in Mumbai on October 25 and October 26. | File image.

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and its surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad, warning of hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets. The yellow alert has been issued for Sunday and Monday.

A yellow alert requires authorities to “be updated” about an evolving weather situation.

Clear skies predicted

The IMD has forecast clear skies in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

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Most districts in Maharashtra are expected to see dry weather through the week, the IMD said.

On Saturday, however, thunderstorms were reported at isolated places in south Konkan, Goa and south-central Maharashtra.

Monsoon deficit

Maharashtra recorded a below-normal monsoon this year, with an overall deficit of 19% from June to September. The state received 804.4 mm of rain, as against the average of 994.5 mm.

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