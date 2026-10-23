 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Temperatures Cross 37°C, Hot And Humid Conditions To Continue; City's AQI Deteriorates
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Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Temperatures Cross 37°C, Hot And Humid Conditions To Continue; City's AQI Deteriorates

Mumbai recorded maximum temperatures of 37.5°C in Colaba and 37.2°C in Santacruz on Thursday, prompting an IMD Yellow Alert for hot and humid conditions across the Konkan region. Similar weather is forecast for Friday. Mumbai's AQI stood at 102, while Navi Mumbai recorded 103 amid renewed construction activity.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 02:53 AM IST
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Temperatures Cross 37°C, Hot And Humid Conditions To Continue; City's AQI Deteriorates
Mumbai experienced temperatures above 37°C on Thursday as the IMD warned of continued hot and humid conditions across the Konkan region | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 22: After a brief respite from high temperatures, Mumbai and its metropolitan region once again reeled under scorching heat on Thursday.

The weather conditions are expected to continue on Friday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for hot and humid conditions across the entire Konkan region, which includes the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Temperatures Remain Above Normal

On Thursday, Mumbai’s Colaba observatory recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 37.5°C and 27.8°C, which were 4°C and 2.6°C above normal, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Santacruz observatory recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 37.2°C and 25.7°C, which were 3.2°C and 1.8°C above normal, respectively.

The maximum temperature recorded in Mumbai on Thursday was also one of the highest in the state. Dahanu recorded the highest maximum temperature at 38.5°C, followed by Solapur at 37.6°C.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, skies will be clear and hot and humid conditions will prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 37°C and 26°C, respectively.

Air Quality Begins To Deteriorate

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality index (AQI) has started plummeting as the weather transitions and construction activities resume after the monsoon.

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As per Central Pollution Control Board data, the overall AQI of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai on Thursday was 102 and 103, respectively. The areas in Mumbai that recorded the poorest AQI were Bandra Kurla Complex (153), Worli (140), Navy Nagar-Colaba (138), Bhandup West (135), Chakala-Andheri East (127) and Mazgaon (124).

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