Maharashtra Ends 2026 Monsoon With 19% Rainfall Deficit, Marathwada Driest At 40% Below Normal | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: This monsoon season, from June 1 to September 30, Maharashtra has received 19% below-average rainfall. Out of the regions in the state, drought-hit Marathwada was the driest, with 40% below-average rainfall, followed by Vidarbha at 23%, Konkan at 14% and Madhya Maharashtra at 11% below-average rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says.

Monsoon withdrawal approaches

The chances are lowest that the deficit will decrease by any more downpour since the IMD is likely to declare monsoon withdrawal from Maharashtra between October 3 and 8. Currently, the state is witnessing withdrawal showers at isolated places as the southwest monsoon is retreating. As per IMD's bulletin on September 30, the conditions are likely to become favourable for further monsoon withdrawal from most parts of Gujarat and some parts of Maharashtra in the next two days.

El Nino conditions blamed

The rainfall deficit is attributed to El Nino climatic conditions, rapidly approaching the Pacific region. The IMD in May had warned of below-average rainfall in India overall this year in its monsoon 2026 forecast.

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Districts with highest deficits

Some of the districts in Maharashtra with the highest rainfall deficit, as per IMD's rainfall summary from June 1 to September 30:

Beed: -51%

Hingoli: -49%

Parbhani: -40%

Solapur: -58%

Ahilyanagar: -46%

Sindhudurg: -36%

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