Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Increased Humidity & Possible Evening Showers

File photo

Mumbai: The city witnesed partly cloudy skies and gentle breezes on Thursday morning, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted partly cloudy weather for Mumbai and its surrounding regions later in the day, with increased humidity and the possibility of light rain showers in the evening or night.

Today's Weather Update

The day's minimum temperature was 29 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 35 degrees Celsius. The average temperature was expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius. Winds were forecasted to blow from the southwesterly direction at a speed of 20.4 km/h. Sunrise was at 06:00 am, and sunset is expected at 07:12 pm.

Weather Forecast for the Coming Days

The IMD's seven-day forecast indicates a slight decrease in minimum temperatures this week, with humid conditions continuing. Friday's minimum temperature is predicted to be around 28 degrees Celsius, followed by 27 degrees Celsius on both Saturday and Sunday.

From Sunday through Tuesday next week, temperatures are expected to drop further to around 26 degrees Celsius. As the monsoon approaches, the city is anticipated to experience cloudy or partly cloudy skies, leading to a notable drop in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

AQI Stays In Moderate Category

Despite the somewhat pleasant weather forecast, Mumbai's air quality remained in the moderate range. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 107 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while values from 50 to 100 fall under the satisfactory category. Readings between 100 and 200 are classified as moderate, warranting caution.