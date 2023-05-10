Mumbai Weather: Cloudy sky and major relief from heatwave for next 24 hours; AQI satisfactory at 74

Mumbai Weather May 10, 2023 | File

Mumbai shall experience calming weather this week with a relief from scorching heat this summer and a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in some parts of the city and suburbs. The weather forecast report suggests most of Maharashtra to experience a pleasant summer for the next 24-48 hours.

Mumbai's temperature on Monday was 30°C while the humidity was 70%.

IMD stated that Mumbai would see partly cloudy sky to beat summer heat and there's even a possibility of light rain/ thundershower for the next couple of days. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 33°C. & 26 °C, respectively.

Districts of North Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, were hinted by the weather agency of receiving light to moderate on Wednesday and Thursday. No alert for farmers or the shipping community was mentioned.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 74.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Andheri: 62 AQI Satisfactory

Powai: 85 Satisfactory

Colaba: 86 AQI Satisfactory

Sion: 92 Satisfactory

BKC: 135 AQI Moderate