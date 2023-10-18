Mumbai Weather: City's AQI Stands At 113 In Moderate Category; Navi Mumbai & Andheri Hit Worst |

Mumbai: The city woke up to a smog-filled atmosphere on Tuesday morning and it continued to remain partly cloudy as the weather remains to continue throughtout a couple of weeks now. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a bright sky in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will see partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or night. The temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be between 27°C to 33°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Tuesday morning was 29.5°C while the humidity was 95%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 113.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 107 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 346 AQI Very Poor

Malad: 232 AQI Poor

BKC: 142 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 158 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 307 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 139 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 311 AQI Very Poor

