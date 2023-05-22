 Mumbai weather: City witnesses cloudy skies with light rainfall, AQI satisfactory at 65
After a week of clear sky and humid weather, the city saw a slight relief from relief with cloudy skies and drizzles

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather | File

Some parts of Mumbai witnessed a light rain shower in the morning hours of Monday. The calming weather came after a week of clear sky and humid conditions in the city.

Meanwhile, IMD predicts clear sky for the next 48 hours in Mumbai while hinting at Goa and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra to experience light to moderate rainfall.

On Monday, Mumbai recorded a temperature of 30.2°C and the humidity was at 74%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 65.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 49 Good

Powai: 52 Satisfactory

BKC: 57 Satisfactory

Kurla: 137 Moderate

article-image
