Mumbai Weather: City Wakes Up To Hazy Morning; Overall AQI Remains Moderate At 145 With Colaba & BKC Worst Hit

Mumbai: The city woke up to a thick layer of smog in the atmosphere in the morning on Sunday. In the past few days, Mumbai saw clear, bright skies in the early hours of the day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to partially cloudy skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Sunday are likely to be between 24°C to 30°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Sunday morning was recorded at 25.4°C while the humidity was 73%.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A layer of haze visible in Mumbai this morning as air quality deteriorates



(Visuals from Marine Drive & CST, shot at 6:58 am) pic.twitter.com/6Nnktfr2mV — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 145.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 274 AQI Poor

Andheri: 124 AQI Moderate

Malad: 122 AQI Moderate

BKC: 206 AQI Poor

Borivali: 125 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 165 AQI Moderate

Worli: 88 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 160 AQI Moderate

