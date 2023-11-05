Mumbai Weather: City Wakes Up To Hazy Morning; Overall AQI Remains Moderate At 145 With Colaba & BKC Worst Hit

Mumbai: The city woke up to a thick layer of smog in the atmosphere in the morning on Sunday. In the past few days, Mumbai saw clear, bright skies in the early hours of the day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however predicted partially cloudy skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.
The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to partially cloudy skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Sunday are likely to be between 24°C to 30°C.
Mumbai's temperature on Sunday morning was recorded at 25.4°C while the humidity was 73%.
Mumbai AQI
As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 145.
For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.
AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai
Colaba: 274 AQI Poor
Andheri: 124 AQI Moderate
Malad: 122 AQI Moderate
BKC: 206 AQI Poor
Borivali: 125 AQI Moderate
Mazagaon: 165 AQI Moderate
Worli: 88 AQI Satisfactory
Navi Mumbai: 160 AQI Moderate
