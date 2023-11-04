Watchdog Foundation, Bombay East Indian Association Appeal to CM to Address Poor Air Quality near Mumbai Airport T2 Terminal

Watchdog Foundation and Bombay East Indian Association Appeal to CM to Address Poor Air Quality near Mumbai Airport T2 Terminal | Representational Picture

Mumbai: The Watchdog Foundation and the Bombay East Indian Association have sought the intervention of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to curb the very poor air quality in the vicinity of T2 terminal of Mumbai Airport.

In an appeal to CM Shinde, the associations said, "We are writing to express our deep concern and frustration regarding the deteriorating air quality in the vicinity of the T2 Terminal of Mumbai Airport. It has come to our attention that the Mumbai International Airport Ltd, the operator of Mumbai Airport, has been negligent in maintaining the area surrounding the airport, particularly the roads leading to the terminal, despite the ongoing construction of essential infrastructures such as a shopping mall, metro stations, hotels, and other developments."

Advocate George Pimenta of the Foundation said, "the situation has reached a critical point, and it is evident that the poor air quality in this area is not only adversely affecting the health and well-being of the residents but also violating air pollution norms and standards set by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. The roads around the T2 Terminal have been neglected, resulting in dust and pollution from the ongoing construction and vehicular traffic. Despite these grave concerns, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seems to be unwilling to take necessary action."

"We, therefore, demand immediate and stringent enforcement of air pollution norms and standards in the area surrounding the T2 Terminal of Mumbai Airport. The current situation is untenable, and it poses a significant risk to public health and the environment," he added.