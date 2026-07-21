 Mumbai Weather: City To Witness Heavy Rainfall On July 23, Forecasts IMD
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather: City To Witness Heavy Rainfall On July 23, Forecasts IMD

Mumbai Weather: City To Witness Heavy Rainfall On July 23, Forecasts IMD

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts, warning of heavy rainfall and strong winds on July 23. Ratnagiri remains under an Orange Alert, while Mumbai recorded moderate air quality with an AQI of 67 during the day

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 07:18 PM IST
Mumbai Weather: City To Witness Heavy Rainfall On July 23, Forecasts IMD
Yellow Alert Issued For Mumbai On July 23 |

Mumbai: The city woke up on Tuesday to light spells and breezy weather. During the day, several parts of the city, including South Mumbai, witnessed rainfall followed by gusty winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, forecasting heavy rainfall for July 22.

IMD issues weather alert

According to the IMD’s latest data, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad have been issued a Yellow Alert, while Ratnagiri remains under an Orange Alert.

The data further shows that Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph. For Ratnagiri, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places, along with gusty winds.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Light Drizzle; IMD Issues Orange Alert For...
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Light Drizzle; IMD Issues Orange Alert For...

Air quality remains moderate

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city remains in the Moderate category at 67. Among the best AQI readings recorded during the day was Gamdevi Station at 44, placing it in the Good category, while Malad and Borivali West recorded 56 each, placing them in the Moderate category. However, the AQI at Dhakoji Sethapada was the worst at 142, placing it in the Poor category.

To understand the AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', 51 to 100 'Moderate', 101 to 200 'Poor', 201 to 300 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 fall under the 'Severe' category.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source