Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Light Drizzle; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain Today

Mumbai Weather Update | PTI

Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies, light drizzle and breezy weather on Tuesday morning, bringing respite from weeks of humid conditions. Several parts of the city, including South Mumbai, witnessed overcast skies and intermittent showers during the early hours, while gusty winds added to the pleasant weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, forecasting heavy rainfall during the day.

VIDEO | Mumbai wakes up to cloudy skies. Morning visuals from Hutatma Chowk, South Mumbai area.#MumbaiNews #WeatherUpdate



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Morning visuals from Hutatma Chowk showed dense cloud cover, while similar weather conditions prevailed along Marine Drive, where strong winds and light drizzle were reported. The weather change follows a brief lull in monsoon activity after intense rainfall earlier this month.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai city and its suburbs are likely to witness generally cloudy skies with heavy rain on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 29°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28°C. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall over the city during the next two days.

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The IMD has further forecast that monsoon activity will remain active across Mumbai and neighbouring districts over the coming days, with light to moderate rainfall expected to continue even after Tuesday, though rainfall intensity is likely to remain lower than the torrential spells witnessed earlier this month.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality continued to remain in the 'Good' category following the recent spell of rainfall. According to official data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 24 on Tuesday morning, indicating minimal impact on public health. As per the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', 51 to 100 as 'Moderate', 101 to 200 as 'Poor', 201 to 300 as 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 fall under the 'Severe' category.

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