Mumbai Weather Alert, May 7: City Sizzles At 30°C In Morning Hours Amid Hot & Humid Conditions; Temperature Likely To Soar To 36°C Today

Mumbai Weather Alert, May 7: City Sizzles At 30°C In Morning Hours Amid Hot & Humid Conditions; Temperature Likely To Soar 36°C Today |

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies and hot weather as an alert for hot and humid conditions has been predicted today. The early-morning temperature on Thursday hit 30°C at 9.30 am.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a yellow alert for Hot and humid conditions has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad till May 9. In Mumbai, the temperature is expected to soar to 36°C.

According to the AccuWeather report, Thane and Navi Mumbai also recorded hot weather in the morning hours, as the temperature was recorded at 32°C, while the maximum temperature today is expected to hit around 37°C.

Precautions For People

As a heat alert has been issued, people should take care in the hot weather. Drink plenty of water during the day and avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, as they can cause dehydration. Rather, opt for coconut water, buttermilk, or electrolyte drinks to stay hydrated. Try not to go outside between 12 pm and 4 pm, when the heat is strongest. If you need to go out, use sunscreen or wear a hat for protection. Wear light-colored, loose clothes and eat fresh fruits, salads, and light meals instead of heavy, oily, or spicy foods.

Rains Predicted in Maharashtra

With an alert for hot and humid conditions in Mumbai & MMR, the weather in several parts of Maharashtra is very likely to see moderate rains. According to the weather bureau, cities like Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv are very likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, with moderate rainfall & gusty winds in isolated places.

When Will It Rain In Mumbai?

Pre-monsoon showers were recently seen in Navi Mumbai just a few days back, however, currently, there is no prediction for when the rains will hit Mumbai this year. Ideally, the monsoon begins with a few spells in June and braces up in July.

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