Mumbai Weather Forecast, May 6: Hot & Humid Conditions In City & Thane Today; AQI Improves At 48

Mumbai: The city woke up to partly cloudy skies, but summer heat persisted on Wednesday morning, with temperatures at 32°C at 9.30 am. The air quality was recorded in the 'good' category with an AQI of 48.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, a Yellow Alert has been issued for 'Hot & Humid conditions' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad from May 6 to May 9. The morning temperature was recorded at 32°C.

According to the AccuWeather report, Thane and Navi Mumbai also witnessed hot weather in the morning hours, as the temperature was recorded at 32°C, while the maximum temperature today is expected to hit around 36°C.

Precautions For People

Meanwhile, as an alert for hot conditions has been issued, citizens should protect themseleves from the scorching sun. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, as they tend to dehydrate you. Apart from water, including coconut water, buttermilk, or electrolyte drinks can help you stay hydrated. Avoid going out during peak heat hours, i.e., between 12 and 4 p.m. Whenever you step out, wear sunscreen or a hat for protection. Also, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Prefer fresh fruits, salads, and easily digestible meals and avoid consuming heavy, oily, and spicy foods.

AQI in Mumbai Today

Air quality data across Mumbai was recorded in the 'good' category, with an overall AQI of 48. According to the data by aqi.in the best air quality was recorded at Green Hill with an AQI of 8, however, several areas across the city reported moderate quality air.

Janata Nagar reorced AQI of 75, Mirashi Nagar (73), Mhada Colony (65), Sangharsh Nagar (63), Govandi West (62), Savitri Phule Nagar (58), BS Ambedkar Nagar (57), Aram Nagar (53), Cama Industrial Estate (53), Chembur Gaothan (53), Sunder Nagar (53), Wadala Truck Terminal (53), Om Siddhivinayak Society (52).

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