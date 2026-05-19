Mumbai Weather Alert, May 19: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Sunny Day Expected Today; AQI Remains 'Good' At 27

Mumbai: The city woke up to cloudy skies and warm summer weather, with the temperature at 30 degrees Celsius in the morning. The overall air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the 'good' category, with an AQI of 27 during the morning hours.

Weather in Mumbai Today

According to AccuWeather data, Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai are expected to have a sunny day today. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 29°C and 35°C. Though the temperatures have reduced, the high humidity levels have caused discomfort for people during their daily commute.

Mumbai Rains

According to the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai around June 5 or 6 this year, provided weather conditions remain favourable. Mumbai Meteorological Director Bikram Singh, while speaking to IANS, said the monsoon is currently expected to arrive in Kerala around May 26. He added that under normal movement conditions, the rain-bearing system usually takes around 10 days to travel from Kerala to Mumbai.

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AQI In Mumbai Today

The overall air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the 'good' category, with an AQI of 27, according to data from aqi.in. Green Hill recorded the best air quality, with an AQI of 7, while the worst was at Om Siddhivinayak Society, recording an AQI of 80. Though many areas in the city recorded good quality air, some areas witnessed 'moderate' air. Om Siddhivinayak Society and Sion Station 2 recorded 'moderate' air with an AQI of 80.

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