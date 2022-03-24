Mumbai weather: 5 degree rise in temperature in 24 hours

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

Representative Image | Pixabay

Warm conditions returned to the city after a brief hiatus this week. On Thursday, IMD's Colaba observatory in Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8°C, while, the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4°C.

The maximum temperature recorded by IMD's SantaCruz observatory is 38.2 degrees Celsius, which is 5.4 degrees above normal.

As per IMD's forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37°C, the IMD forecast said.

Maximum temperatures were markedly above normal at most places in Maharashtra yesterday. Chandrapur in Maharashtra's Vidarbha recorded the highest maximum temperature at 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 01:59 PM IST