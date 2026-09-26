Mumbai Water Update: Reservoir Stock Slips To 97.39%; 7 Lakes Record No Rainfall In Last 24 Hours |

Mumbai: Mumbai's water stock dipped to 97.39 per cent on Saturday as all seven reservoirs supplying the city recorded no rainfall in their catchment areas over the past 24 hours.

According to the latest report issued by the Hydraulic Engineer's Department from the Master Control Centre at Bhandup Complex on Sep 26, the seven lakes collectively held 1,409,600 million litres (ML) of useful live storage against their total capacity of 1,447,363 ML.

The current water stock is lower than last year's level. In 2025, the combined storage stood at 1,435,538 ML, or 99.18 per cent.

Bhatsa holds 99.12% storage

Among the seven lakes, Bhatsa, the largest reservoir in the system, held 710,727 ML, or 99.12 per cent of its capacity. Its water level fell by 0.04 metres over the past 24 hours.

Vihar and Tulsi remained full at 100 per cent. Vihar held 27,698 ML, while Tulsi had 8,046 ML. Both recorded a marginal 0.01-metre decline in water levels.

Middle Vaitarna stood at 98.76 per cent, with 191,124 ML in storage after its level dropped by 0.04 metres. Tansa recorded 96.91 per cent storage, holding 140,592 ML following a 0.03-metre decline.

Modak Sagar records sharpest decline

Upper Vaitarna stood at 96.60 per cent, with 219,332 ML of useful storage, and recorded no change in water level. Modak Sagar registered the sharpest decline among the seven lakes, falling by 0.09 metres. Its useful storage stood at 112,081 ML, or 86.93 per cent.

All seven lakes recorded no rainfall in their catchment areas during the past 24 hours. Despite the marginal decline, the reservoirs continued to hold more than 97per cent of their combined useful capacity.

Four lakes overflowed this monsoon

According to the report, Vihar and Tulsi began overflowing on July 7, followed by Tansa on July 22 and Modak Sagar on July 23. The Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate was closed on July 6, while the release from Upper Vaitarna was stopped the same day.