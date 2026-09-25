Mumbai Water Stock Dips To 97.58% As City's 7 Lakes Record No Rain In 24 Hours

Mumbai Lake Levels update |

Mumbai: Mumbai's water stock dipped marginally to 97.58 per cent on Friday, September 25, after all seven reservoirs supplying the city recorded no rainfall in their catchment areas over the past 24 hours.

According to the latest report issued by the Hydraulic Engineer's Department from the Master Control Centre at Bhandup Complex, the seven lakes collectively hold 1,412,397 million litres (ML) of useful live storage against their total capacity of 1,447,363 ML.

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The current stock is down from 97.76 per cent recorded a day earlier. It is also lower than the levels recorded on the same date in previous years, when the combined storage stood at 99.14 per cent in 2025 and 99.26 per cent in 2024.

Lake-Wise Water Stock

Bhatsa, the largest reservoir in the system, has 711,824 ML of live storage, or 99.27 per cent of its capacity. Its water level fell by 0.04 metres over the last 24 hours.

Vehar and Tulsi remained completely full at 100 per cent. Vehar holds 27,698 ML, while Tulsi has 8,046 ML. Both recorded a marginal 0.01-metre decline in water levels.

Middle Vaitarna stood at 98.89 per cent, with 191,386 ML in storage after its level dropped by 0.02 metres. Tansa recorded 97.31 per cent storage, holding 141,180 ML following a 0.03-metre decline.

Upper Vaitarna stood at 96.60 per cent, with 219,332 ML of useful storage, and recorded no change in water level. Modak Sagar registered the sharpest decline among the seven lakes, with its level falling by 0.09 metres. Its useful storage stood at 112,931 ML, or 87.59 per cent.

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No Rain In Seven Catchments

Rainfall activity remained completely subdued across the reservoir catchments. All seven lakes recorded 0.00 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Friday. Despite the dry spell, cumulative monsoon rainfall across the catchments remains substantial. Upper Vaitarna has recorded 3,894 mm, followed by Tulsi at 3,803 mm, Modak Sagar at 3,254 mm, Middle Vaitarna at 2,965 mm, Tansa at 2,959 mm, Vehar at 2,757 mm and Bhatsa at 2,689 mm.

The Bhandup Complex also recorded no fresh rainfall, with its seasonal total remaining at 2,961 mm. Despite the marginal decline, the seven reservoirs continue to hold more than 97 per cent of their combined useful capacity, keeping Mumbai's water stock close to the peak level.