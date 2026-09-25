Mumbai Road Concretisation Work To Resume In October After Monsoon Withdrawal, Says BMC | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's road concreting work is set to resume in October after the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, with the BMC asking contractors to restart work within the first five days of the month.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the normal date for monsoon withdrawal from Mumbai is October 8. Keeping the expected withdrawal in mind, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has already reminded contractors to prepare for the resumption of work.

A senior civic official confirmed that the communication was sent by the chiefs of the concerned departments around three weeks ahead of the scheduled restart. Contractors have already received approval from the BMC and will require clearance from the Mumbai Traffic Police before beginning work, reported Mid-day.

Details On Concretisation Works

According to the BMC's public dashboard, concreting work remains pending on 590 roads covering around 138 km under the first two phases of the civic body's road concreting project. Of these, work is yet to begin on 274 roads spanning approximately 75 km. Work will resume on another 316 roads covering around 63 km where concreting is currently partially complete.

E Ward has the highest proportion of pending work, with around 69 per cent of its concreting work still remaining. A total of 28 roads in the ward are yet to be taken up, while nine roads are listed as partially completed.

In contrast, R Central Ward is among the closest to completing its roadwork. The ward has 181 roads marked as completed, with only one road listed as partially completed.

Details On Monsoon Withdrawal

According to the report, IMD Scientist 'E' Sushma Nair reportedly confirmed that the monsoon normally begins withdrawing from Maharashtra in October, while October 8 is the normal date for its withdrawal from Mumbai. The BMC had paused major road concreting work during the monsoon to avoid complications caused by rainfall and ensure that the concrete work meets required standards.

₹17,000-Crore Road Project

The BMC's citywide road concreting project has an estimated cost of ₹17,000 crore and is being implemented in phases. Roads covered under Phase 1 are scheduled to be completed by December 2026, while Phase 2 roads have a deadline of May 2027.

The civic body has made details of the ongoing work, including the status of individual roads, available through its public dashboard titled 'BMC Public Dashboard – Concretization of Roads'.