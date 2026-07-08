BMC To Consult IIT Bombay, Mumbai University On Tree Falls As Civic Chief Ashwini Bhide Rejects Road Concretisation As Sole Cause

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide announced a scientific review of Mumbai's tree falls with experts from IIT Bombay and Mumbai University | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 7, 2026: A series of fatal tree falls over the past few days has put the BMC's mega road concretisation project under intense scrutiny. However, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has rejected claims that road concretisation is the sole reason for the tree collapses during the monsoon.

The civic body will be consulting tree experts and institutions such as the University of Mumbai and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to examine the issue, identify the underlying causes of tree falls, and recommend measures to protect trees.

BMC To Seek Expert Study

So far this monsoon, 830 trees have fallen across Mumbai, including 480 on private properties, while 1,238 branches have collapsed, of which 709 were from private premises.

Addressing a press conference at the BMC headquarters on Tuesday, Bhide rejected claims that the rise in tree falls was solely due to road concretisation, saying there was no scientific evidence to support such a conclusion.

She said many affected trees are located along footpaths, where concretisation, paver blocks and excavation for underground utility lines may have weakened root systems by restricting water infiltration and causing root damage.

To address the issue, the BMC is exploring scientific interventions, including mapping the spread of tree roots and creating perforated openings with protective grilles around trees to allow water to reach the roots.

A similar pilot has already been carried out in the Malabar Hill area and is being considered for wider implementation. Bhide added that many of Mumbai's trees are 50-60 years old and require special protection during infrastructure works.

“We are consulting tree experts, the University of Mumbai and IIT Bombay to review and strengthen the standard operating procedures for road construction and underground utility works, with the aim of better protecting tree root systems and reducing future tree falls,” said Bhide.

She further added that the BMC has planted over 10 lakh trees across Mumbai in the past few years, while the city's tree census conducted in 2018 recorded nearly 30 lakh trees.

She said the civic body will consult experts to determine suitable locations and species for compensatory plantation wherever trees are lost due to storms or other natural causes.

Tree Fall Data

● Nearly half of all the tree falls recorded this year occurred on a single day following the recent spell of extreme rainfall and strong winds.

● According to BMC data, 655 trees fell in 2022, 687 in 2023, 653 in 2024, 855 in 2025, and 830 so far in 2026, of which 480 were on private properties. During the current monsoon, 1,238 branches have also fallen, including 709 from private premises.

● According to the 2018 tree census, Mumbai has nearly 29.75 lakh trees, of which around two lakh are located along roadsides. These trees are particularly vulnerable as they are exposed to heavy traffic, infrastructure works and extreme weather, making them more susceptible to falling.

● The BMC will be launching a dedicated WhatsApp helpline within the next week for citizens to report complaints related to open or damaged manholes.

Also Watch:

Recent Fatal Incidents

June 30: Eleven-year-old Vihaan Shrivastava was killed after a roadside tree uprooted and crashed onto his school bus in Chembur.

July 5: Eighteen-year-old Hasan Raza Jahangir Alam Syed died in Aarey Colony after a tree branch fell on his motorcycle.

July 6: Sixty-three-year-old Yunus Kundawala was killed in Kurla West when a tree collapsed onto the shop where he was present.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/