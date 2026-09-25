Mumbai: BMC Seeks PMC For ₹1,800-Crore Mithi River Package 3, Nearly 2,000 Families Face Rehabilitation

The BMC’s Mithi River project includes sewage diversion, flood-control systems and rehabilitation of thousands of affected families | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: With a December 2029 deadline looming, the BMC is scrambling to keep Package 3 of the Mithi River Rejuvenation Project on track, with the rehabilitation of nearly 2,000 families and extensive civil works emerging as major challenges.

To prevent further delays, the civic body has invited tenders to appoint a Project Management Consultant (PMC) to oversee construction, vet designs submitted by the Design-Build-Operate (DBO) contractor and handle key technical, contractual and dispute-related matters.

The Rs 1,800-crore package covers the Kurla–Mahim stretch from the CST Road bridge to Mahim Causeway and targets nearly 309 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage entering the river.

The project includes 18 gate-pump systems, sewage interception and diversion, a major sewage pumping station, sewer lines, retaining walls and service roads.

Rehabilitation Poses Major Challenge

Rehabilitation remains a key bottleneck, with around 2,000 families in Dharavi, Kurla, Sakinaka and Vakola likely to be affected. “While the project document provides 64 months for completion, the deadline is December 2029. However, the rehabilitation of at least 2,000 affected families will take time,” a senior civic official said.

Under the tender, the PMC will oversee the project from design vetting and construction supervision to commissioning and operation and maintenance.

Its responsibilities include contractor coordination, contract management, dispute resolution, technical and specialised advisory, proof-checking designs and drawings, scrutiny of surveys and flow studies, and monitoring quality, safety, costs and timelines.

The consultant will also maintain project records and advise on training BMC staff. The PMC contract is estimated at Rs 10.60 crore for a 64-month project period, including monsoons.

Flooding And Sewage Key Focus

Package 3 was awarded to an Adani Group-led consortium in November 2025 to address two major challenges — tidal flooding and sewage discharge.

A major sewage pumping station is proposed near Machhimar Colony in Mahim, along with a dry-weather flow interceptor to divert sewage to the Dharavi sewage treatment plant.

"To tackle tidal backflow, 18 gate-pump systems will be installed along the Mithi, including at locations such as Moon Furniture, Kalpana Talkies and the ONGC nallah. The system will block tidal water from entering the river and adjoining drainage network while pumping out excess water during heavy rainfall, benefiting flood-prone areas such as Kurla and LBS Marg," said a senior civic official.

He further added that the sewage component will intercept flows from identified nullahs and outfalls before they enter the Mithi and divert them into the municipal sewer network for treatment. Retaining walls will strengthen the riverbanks, while service roads will provide access for maintenance and other operations.

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Mithi River’s Course

The Mithi River originates near Vihar Lake in Powai and flows for 17.8 km before meeting the Arabian Sea at Mahim Causeway. Of its total length, about 11 km — from Filter Pada in Powai to the CST Road bridge in Kurla — falls under the BMC, while the remaining six-km stretch to Mahim Causeway is under the MMRDA.

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