Mumbai Water Stock Rises To 98.13%; Lake Levels Nearly Full Ahead Of Monsoon Withdrawal

Mumbai Lake Levels | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's water stock rose marginally to 98.13 per cent on Wednesday, with the city's seven reservoirs collectively holding 14,20,297 million litres (ML) of water, according to the latest data from the Hydraulic Engineer's Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

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The water stock was recorded at 98.11 per cent on Tuesday, indicating a marginal increase of 0.02 percentage points in the latest 24-hour period. The current stock stands close to the combined useful storage capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The corresponding water stock was 99.51 per cent during the same period last year and 97.96 per cent in 2024.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the reservoirs, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Vehar and Tulsi continue to maintain high storage levels. Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi are at 100 per cent of their useful storage capacity, while Tansa stands at 98 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 99.03 per cent, Upper Vaitarna at 96.60 per cent and Modak Sagar at 88.70 per cent.

The BMC data also shows that no rainfall was recorded in the catchment areas on Wednesday, while the cumulative rainfall recorded by the Bhandup Complex this monsoon stood at 2,961 mm.

Several lakes had begun overflowing earlier this monsoon, with Modak Sagar starting to overflow on July 23, while Tansa began overflowing on July 22. Vehar and Tulsi had also started overflowing earlier in July.

With the reservoirs now holding more than 98 per cent of their total useful storage capacity, Mumbai's water stock remains at a high level as the monsoon season approaches its final phase.

Mumbai's Weather Today

Meanwhile, Mumbai is expected to see partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and possible thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to the IMD. Winds could reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts touching 50-60 kmph during intense showers. Temperatures are likely to range between 28°C and 31°C. The city's AQI stood at 86 in the 'Moderate' category on Wednesday morning.

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