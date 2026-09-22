Mumbai Water Stock Update: City's 7 Lakes 98 Per Cent Full, BMC To Review 10 Pc Cut Next Month

Mumbai’s seven reservoirs remain near full capacity as the BMC assesses water availability for the coming summer | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 22, 2026: After a rain-deficient August, September has also seen scant rainfall, with no significant showers forecast this week. Despite this, the seven lakes supplying water to the city are currently 98 per cent full.

Officials, however, fear that the stock may last only until May, while the state government has directed authorities to plan for supplies through August. A decision on imposing a 10 per cent water cut will be taken next month, an official said.

Lake Levels Remain High

As of September 22, the seven lakes supplying water to the city have a combined stock of 14.19 lakh million litres (ML), against their total capacity. Though August and September have been relatively dry compared with last year, the current stock is on a par with levels recorded during the previous two years.

Officials, however, fear that the impact of El Niño could lead to higher temperatures in October and November, increasing evaporation losses from the lakes.

BMC Plans For Extended Supply

Following the state government's directions, the civic body has also been asked to plan its water stock to ensure supplies last until next August, even if the monsoon is delayed.

Officials said that, based on trends observed in recent years, rainfall often continues until October 15, while the withdrawal of the monsoon is also delayed, adding to the city's water reserves.

"However, this year the situation is grave, so we cannot withdraw the water cut until the water stock reaches 14.47 lakh ML on October 1," an official said.

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Mumbai Remains Monsoon-Dependent

The BMC’s 10% water cut from May 15 is yet another warning of Mumbai’s fragile water security. In 2009, cuts lasted almost the entire year; similar crises returned in 2014, 2015, 2020, 2022 and 2023. Despite this recurring pattern, Mumbai remains almost entirely dependent on the monsoon for its year-round water supply.

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