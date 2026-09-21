Maharashtra Approves BMC's Pise-Panjrapur Water Tunnel Project To Strengthen Mumbai Water Supply | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The State Government has granted prior approval for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposed dedicated water tunnel between Pise and Panjrapur, paving the way for the project to move ahead. The Urban Development (UD) Department issued the required Government Resolution (GR) on Monday, citing ageing water pipelines and severe space constraints along the existing water-main corridor.

At present, water brought from the Bhatsa Dam to Pise Waterworks is conveyed to the Panjrapur Water Treatment Plant through open channels, leaving the supply vulnerable to leakage, water losses and contamination. The proposed underground tunnel will provide a direct, enclosed route to Panjrapur, reducing transmission losses and contamination risks while strengthening Mumbai’s long-term water security.

Tunnel project moves ahead

The UD Department has directed the BMC to ensure that tunnelling does not pose a risk to nearby residential or commercial structures. A detailed geological survey must be undertaken before selecting the appropriate Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), based on underground rock and soil conditions.

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The BMC must also secure all mandatory environmental and technical clearances from the concerned Central and State government departments before commencing work.

“The underground tunnel will protect the water supply from external pollution and pilferage, while reducing losses from ageing and leaky channels. It will also help ensure uninterrupted transmission to the Panjrapur Water Treatment Plant during the monsoon and emergencies,” said a senior civic official.

With the State’s approval in place, the project is now expected to advance to the tendering and technical stages.

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