BMC Floats Tender For ₹13,000-Crore Mumbai Flood Mitigation Plan To Tackle Chronic Monsoon Waterlogging | AI

Mumbai’s chronic monsoon waterlogging is set to face a sweeping overhaul, with the BMC floating a tender to appoint a consultant for a Rs 13,000-crore integrated flood-mitigation master plan. The consultant will have nine months to prepare the design and Detailed Project Report (DPR), with the blueprint expected to be executed in three packages covering the city’s drainage, pumping and wider flood-management infrastructure.

Plan Targets Drainage Gaps And Flood Vulnerabilities

The plan seeks to address city's recurring flood vulnerabilities from undersized and clogged drains to inadequate pumping capacity and poor coordination between the city’s storm-water systems. A key objective is to upgrade drainage infrastructure to withstand more than 55 mm of rainfall per hour, while expanding pumping capacity in flood-prone areas including Mahul and Mogra. The next phase of the Mithi River improvement project is also proposed. Exact locations and interventions will be finalised through the DPR.

It will map flood-prone areas in detail, model waterlogging during extreme rainfall and high tides, and strengthen the speed and reliability of flood warnings. The DPR will also guide the scientific planning of pumping stations, storm-water channels, retention ponds and drain-widening works, shifting flood management from piecemeal interventions to a citywide system.

Nature-Based Solutions Included In Flood Plan

The strategy extends beyond concrete infrastructure. Official said, "Nature-based measures are also being proposed, including permeable pavements that could absorb 12–15% of rainwater and underground, honeycomb-like detention tanks designed to temporarily store runoff and gradually recharge groundwater."

Plastic waste blocking nullahs and culverts is another target. The plan proposes interception systems and longitudinal nets to trap floating garbage before it enters and chokes critical storm-water channels. The appointment of the consultant and preparation of the DPR are estimated to cost Rs 110.17 crore.

The flood-mitigation blueprint has been in development for more than a year and has now entered the DPR stage. The process began with the BMC’s first meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on March 12, 2025. This was followed by site inspections and a presentation of the proposal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in June, after which the project received in-principle clearance.

The proposal was subsequently submitted to the Centre and the NDMA. Under the proposed funding structure, 40% would come from the National Disaster Response Fund, 30% from the Maharashtra government and 30% from the BMC.

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