Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Light Rain; IMD Forecasts Thundershowers, Gusty Winds |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies, light rainfall and gusty winds on Wednesday as monsoon conditions continued to persist across the city and suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast one or two spells of light rain and thundershowers through the afternoon and evening, with some areas likely to receive moderate showers.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to remain partly cloudy during the day, with the possibility of isolated spells of rain and thunderstorms. While most areas are likely to see light to moderate rainfall, isolated pockets could witness heavier showers accompanied by strong winds.

The weather department has forecast winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts potentially touching 50-60 kmph during periods of intense rainfall. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 31°C, while the minimum temperature recorded in the city on Wednesday morning was 28°C.

The latest forecast comes a day after Mumbai was placed under a yellow alert as the city continued to experience intermittent rainfall during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Despite the unsettled weather, no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai for the remainder of the week. However, residents and devotees heading out for Ganpati darshan and immersion-related activities may encounter sudden showers, particularly during the afternoon and evening.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai AQI Moves To 'Moderate' Category

Meanwhile, Mumbai's air quality has slipped into the 'Moderate' category after remaining largely within the 'Good' range in recent months. According to the latest data, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 86 on Wednesday morning.

Under the standard AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good', while 51 to 100 falls under the 'Moderate' category. AQI readings between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201 to 300 as 'Unhealthy', and readings above 300 are categorised as 'Severe'.

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