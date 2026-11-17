Mumbai: Water Pipeline Bursts Near Andheri's Tarapore Chowk, Causes Massive Wastage Amid Depleting Stock | Video | X

Mumbai: A water pipeline reportedly burst near Adarsh Nagar's Tarapore Chowk on Andheri Link Road on Tuesday, leading to significant water wastage amid concerns over Mumbai's water supply.

A video shared by the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens' Association (ALOCA) on X, showed a large quantity of water flowing onto the road and into a nearby drain.

The incident drew attention to water conservation concerns at a time when Mumbai has been facing supply restrictions.

Andheri West Link roadAdarsh nagar signalTarapore chowk ward 60Drinking water 🚰 💧 line has burst lot of water wastage@mybmcwardKW@mybmc @mybmcInfra@savitha_rao @seemaadhikari@Mystic_Soul25 https://t.co/gcApeBQEut — ANDHERI LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA CITIZEN'S ASSOCIATION (@AndheriLOCA) November 17, 2026

Video Shows Water Gushing From Burst Pipeline

The purported video showed water spreading across the road before entering a roadside drain. Following which, the association reportedly tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and ward-level officials on social media to draw attention to the leakage and seek intervention.

BMC's ₹8.25-Crore Road-Washing Plan Faces Opposition

Meanwhile, the BMC's decision to revive its road-washing proposal has also come under scrutiny over concerns about water consumption.

The BMC's Rs 8.25-crore road-washing proposal, which was unanimously rejected by the Standing Committee in October amid water shortages and a 10 percent water cut, has reportedly been revived.

The civic body plans to wash roads to reduce dust pollution, particularly following the deterioration in air quality after Diwali. Under the proposal, high-pressure water tankers will be deployed across seven municipal zones for 150 days. The exercise is expected to cover 377 roads spanning approximately 677 kilometres.

However, the opposition leaders have questioned the decision to proceed with the road-washing exercise while the city faces water supply concerns.

They have sought clarity on whether the tankers will draw water from wells, borewells or other sources, raising concerns about groundwater extraction.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/