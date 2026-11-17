Mumbai: BMC’s ₹8.25-Crore Road-Washing Plan Faces Opposition Over Water Use, Groundwater Concerns

Opposition leaders have sought transparency over the water sources and safeguards for the civic body's proposed 150-day road-washing drive | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 16, 2026: The BMC's revived road-washing plan has come under fresh fire, with Opposition leaders questioning the use of water amid the city's ongoing shortages and demanding transparency over whether tankers will draw supplies from wells and borewells. They have also raised concerns over the possibility of the proposal benefiting the tanker lobby.

The BMC's Rs 8.25-crore road-washing proposal, unanimously rejected by the Standing Committee in October amid Mumbai's water crisis and an ongoing 10 per cent water cut, is back on the table.

With air pollution levels rising after Diwali, the civic body has revived the plan, promising to use recycled water to wash roads and curb dust pollution across the city.

Opposition Questions Water Sources

However, the revival has triggered questions over the actual source of water and the safeguards against groundwater exploitation. Opposition Leader Kishori Pednekar has demanded clarity on the use of wells and borewells, the arrangements for water sourcing and the interests behind reviving a proposal that had earlier faced opposition. She also questioned whether the move could end up benefiting the tanker lobby.

"Where is Mumbai's water going?" Pednekar asked, questioning the BMC's lack of transparency over water leakages, theft and alleged illegal extraction by tanker operators.

She demanded that the civic body publicly disclose the measures taken to plug leakages, prevent water theft and regulate unauthorised extraction. Warning that December to June would be a critical period for the city's water security, Pednekar urged the administration and citizens to step up conservation efforts. She also cautioned that the potential impact of El Niño and another weak monsoon could leave Mumbai facing a water crisis in 2027.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena group leader Yashwant Killedar said, "Recycled water can certainly be used for road washing, but drawing water from wells and borewells is unacceptable as it will further deplete groundwater levels. Who will ensure that contractors do not use groundwater for road washing? Well and borewell water must be conserved for emergencies and periods of acute water scarcity, not wasted on washing roads," he said.

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Road-Washing Drive To Cover 677 Km

The proposed drive will cover 377 roads spanning 677 km, with high-pressure water tankers deployed across seven zones for 150 days, excluding the monsoon. Responding to concerns over water consumption amid shortages, the BMC has maintained that only recycled water or water sourced from wells and borewells will be used.

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