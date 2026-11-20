Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane | File Pic

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: Mumbai’s Water Metro project has moved closer to implementation, with the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) selecting a joint venture of TYPSA India Pvt. Ltd. and RINA Consulting SpA as Project Management Consultant (PMC) for Phase 1, Minister Nitesh Rane said.

At its 89th board meeting, MMB approved submitting a proposal to the state government seeking administrative approval for the Rs 31.98 crore consultancy fee. The appointment and expenditure remain subject to government approval.

The 89th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) was held today at Ballard Estate, Mumbai. The meeting held detailed discussions on several important initiatives, including: Introducing a Water Metro service in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Construction of a pile jetty at Dighi, Raigad, and provision of basic amenities for fishermen at fish landing centres. Construction of a Ro-Ro jetty at Rewas. Approval of the proposal submitted by M/s Shiptech Marine Solutions for developing a shipyard project along the Dharamtar Creek at Mankule, Alibaug. Extension of the Letter of Intent issued to M/s Famous Dredging Corporation for developing a multipurpose jetty project in the creek at Panvel. Ex-post facto approval for the permission granted to the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) to provide land for setting up Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) centres along National Waterways 10, 91 and 83. Procurement of Ro-Pax boats and speedboats by the MMB to facilitate passenger transportation on the Versova–Madh and Gateway of India–Mandwa routes. Development of fishing harbour infrastructure under the NABARD-funded Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) and Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) schemes. The meeting marked an important step towards accelerating the development of maritime transport, ports and coastal infrastructure in Maharashtra, with the vision of positioning the state as one of India's leading maritime states. The meeting was attended by Mr Sanjay Sethi, Additional Chief Secretary, Ports Department; Mr P. Pradeep, Chief Executive Officer, Maharashtra Maritime Board; invited members; and representatives of the Maharashtra Maritime Board. @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @mahamaritime1 — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) November 18, 2026

The consultant will review the Detailed Project Report prepared by Kochi Metro Rail Limited, assist with planning, design and procurement, and supervise construction of terminals and supporting infrastructure.

16 Routes And 26 Terminals Planned

Phase 1, targeted for completion by 2029, carries an estimated civil infrastructure cost of Rs 1,621 crore. It encompasses 16 routes – eight existing and eight proposed – and development or upgradation of 26 passenger terminals.

Three terminals – Gateway of India, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Nariman Point – are being implemented by other agencies and fall outside the core infrastructure scope. However, the PMC will coordinate with them for network integration.

The network will cover South Mumbai, the western suburbs, Thane Creek and Navi Mumbai. Proposed connections include Vasai-Mira Bhayander, Vashi-NMIA, Belapur-NMIA, Gateway of India-NMIA, Gateway of India-Vashi, Bandra-Worli-Nariman Point and Kalyan-Dombivli-Mumbra-Kalher-Kolshet.

The initiative is intended to connect major residential, commercial and transport hubs through water-based services, easing pressure on congested roads while supporting more sustainable daily regional mobility.

Ridership Expected To Exceed 2 Lakh

On completion of the larger network, waterways are projected to expand from 125.40 km to 340.68 km, adding over 215 km. Authorities expect daily ridership to exceed 2.02 lakh by 2031 and annual patronage to approach 7.39 crore. Currently, around 1.6 crore passengers use 21 operational water transport routes annually across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Electric Hydrofoil Ferry Undergoes Trials

Meanwhile, a pilot Candela P12 electric hydrofoil ferry is undergoing trials in local waters ahead of passenger services. Manufactured by Swedish company Candela and delivered earlier this year, the vessel is being tested for performance and operational readiness.

The hydrofoil technology lifts the ferry above the water while cruising, reducing drag and energy consumption. Each vessel can carry 30 passengers and reach speeds of 40 kmph. Eleven such ferries have been ordered.

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Initial services are planned on the Gateway of India-Alibaug/Mandwa and Versova-Madh routes, although a launch date has not been announced. The government expects the electric vessels to provide faster, cleaner alternatives to road journeys and improve coastal connectivity.

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